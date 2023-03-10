Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Declines By 57.8%

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the February 13th total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TEI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 143,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,248. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.09. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 31,873 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 315,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 219,852 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.