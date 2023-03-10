Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Declines By 57.8%

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the February 13th total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE TEI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 143,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,248. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.09. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.00.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
