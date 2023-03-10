Short Interest in TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD) Declines By 66.7%

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TradeUP Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in TradeUP Acquisition by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in TradeUP Acquisition by 9.7% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in TradeUP Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TradeUP Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Get TradeUP Acquisition alerts:

TradeUP Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPTD remained flat at $10.73 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 35. TradeUP Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27.

TradeUP Acquisition Company Profile

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TradeUP Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TradeUP Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.