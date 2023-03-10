Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Expands By 359.7%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 359.7% from the February 13th total of 300,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,346,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,733,000. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 175.8% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 3.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,333,000 after buying an additional 53,369 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 3,514.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 276,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after buying an additional 268,781 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 41,658 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,464,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,791. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $64.39.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.