Short Interest in VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) Decreases By 54.2%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the February 13th total of 99,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 168,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VIQ Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

VQS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. 30,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. VIQ Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.99.

Institutional Trading of VIQ Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in VIQ Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About VIQ Solutions

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of VIQ Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven digital voice and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its solutions include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist, FirstDraft and Lexel. The firm serves the law enforcement, legal, insurance, media, corporate, and government clients.

