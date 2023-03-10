Short Interest in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Drops By 82.9%

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the February 13th total of 281,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on VVOS. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Vivos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

Vivos Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VVOS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.35. 303,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,676,891. Vivos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VVOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 142.18% and a negative net margin of 155.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vivos Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVOS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 731,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 36,327 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.