Short Interest in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC) Declines By 60.0%

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,910,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $500,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,323,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,188. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.39.

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

