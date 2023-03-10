Siacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $187.42 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $187.42 million and $8.26 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,543.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.89 or 0.00354787 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016755 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.41 or 0.00663998 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00085910 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.76 or 0.00553766 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004856 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009924 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,556,592,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

