Signature Securities Group Corporation Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $230.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.86 and a 200-day moving average of $227.50. The firm has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $296.44.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.