SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of SITC International stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.58. 2,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19. SITC International has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $39.49.

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

