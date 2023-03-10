SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

SITC International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SITIY traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 708. SITC International has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19.

SITC International Company Profile

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

