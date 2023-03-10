SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Katherine Schuelke Sells 1,000 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) Director Katherine Schuelke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.32, for a total transaction of $131,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SiTime Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SITM traded down $8.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.27. 360,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.59 and a beta of 1.86. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $270.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.51 and its 200-day moving average is $103.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 517.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its stake in SiTime by 172.4% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SiTime Company Profile

SITM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

