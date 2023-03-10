Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SIX. William Blair lowered Six Flags Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.18.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE:SIX opened at $27.16 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 2.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $49,365.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,084.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 503.5% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,716,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935,291 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $61,950,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,978 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,783 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,966 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. operates theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.