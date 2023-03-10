Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($154.26) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas set a €150.00 ($159.57) price target on Sixt in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($148.94) target price on Sixt in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €95.00 ($101.06) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($170.21) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €155.00 ($164.89) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Sixt Price Performance

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €127.00 ($135.11) on Monday. Sixt has a 52 week low of €79.90 ($85.00) and a 52 week high of €140.50 ($149.47). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €110.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €98.98. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.36.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. It has a network of 2,115 stations.

