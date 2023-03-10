SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) CRO Sells $86,531.10 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) CRO Mark Litecky sold 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $86,531.10. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 410,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,192,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Litecky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Mark Litecky sold 2,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $26,400.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Mark Litecky sold 4,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $53,400.00.

SKYT opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06.

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 96.28% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $65.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,363,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,243,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,135,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 549.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 149,491 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 789,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 145,275 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKYT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

