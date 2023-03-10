Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$26.50 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

ZZZ stock opened at C$24.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.94. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$19.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$879.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$243.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$237.35 million. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 26.67%. Analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.7565789 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

