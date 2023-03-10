SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Update

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

SMA Solar Technology Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SMTGY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.58. 7,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37. SMA Solar Technology has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG engages in the development, production and sale of solar inverters and monitoring systems for solar power systems. It operates its business through the following segments: Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy. The Residential segment caters to global markets for small photovoltaic (PV) systems with and without connection to a smart home solution.

