SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Update

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
SMA Solar Technology Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SMTGY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.58. 7,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37. SMA Solar Technology has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $9.00.
About SMA Solar Technology
