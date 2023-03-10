SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Rating) fell 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $81.64 and last traded at $82.10. 630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SMTGF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SMA Solar Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of SMA Solar Technology from €58.00 ($61.70) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

SMA Solar Technology Stock Down 3.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.31 and its 200 day moving average is $62.71.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.