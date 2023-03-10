Smooth Love Potion (SLP) 1-Day Volume Tops $18.65 Million

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $107.12 million and approximately $18.65 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion’s launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,447,453,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,447,132,513 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.

Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in Vietnam

Smooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.

Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

