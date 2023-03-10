Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $142,650.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Friday, March 3rd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock opened at $136.30 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $246.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 41.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.75.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.