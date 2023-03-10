Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $142,650.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 3rd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94.
Snowflake Price Performance
SNOW stock opened at $136.30 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $246.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.63.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.75.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
