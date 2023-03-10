Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$21.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$25.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Softchoice from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Softchoice and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Softchoice Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$899.51 million and a PE ratio of 52.93. Softchoice has a 12 month low of C$13.57 and a 12 month high of C$28.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.69.

About Softchoice

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) environment solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization, as well as cloud migration, adoption, and management; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions; network transformation solutions; and IT security support solutions.

