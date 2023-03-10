Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SFTC. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Softchoice from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Softchoice from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Softchoice from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered shares of Softchoice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Softchoice from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Softchoice Stock Down 5.0 %

SFTC stock traded down C$0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,634. Softchoice has a twelve month low of C$13.57 and a twelve month high of C$28.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.69. The firm has a market cap of C$885.45 million and a PE ratio of 52.31.

About Softchoice

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) environment solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization, as well as cloud migration, adoption, and management; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions; network transformation solutions; and IT security support solutions.

