Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the airline’s stock, down from their prior price target of $42.00. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $33.08 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 247,105 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 165,571 shares in the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,709 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

