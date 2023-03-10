Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Receives Underweight Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $100.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Southwest Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.60.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of SWX stock opened at $59.64 on Monday. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Gas

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWX. Icahn Carl C lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 5,103,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,445 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 631.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 850,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,629,000 after acquiring an additional 734,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,388,000 after acquiring an additional 690,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $39,176,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,582,000 after acquiring an additional 524,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

