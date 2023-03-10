Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sovos Brands’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sovos Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Sovos Brands Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of SOVO traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. 545,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,660. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Sovos Brands has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -26.42 and a beta of -0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Risa Cretella sold 8,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $112,112.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 287,765 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,899,215.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Priscilla Tuan sold 5,184 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $70,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 253,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,434,288.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,869 shares of company stock valued at $580,819. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 29.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sovos Brands by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Further Reading

