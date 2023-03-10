Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 30,175 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,977,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of IWM stock traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.73. The stock had a trading volume of 33,932,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,340,400. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $212.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.61.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

