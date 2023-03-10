Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,775 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816,470 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 48,148.9% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,214,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205,325 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,402 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.37. 4,758,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,464,346. The stock has a market cap of $275.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.31 and a 12 month high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

