Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Mills Stock Down 0.0 %

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

General Mills stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.61. 1,221,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,579. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.79.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

