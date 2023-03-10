Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,801,337,000 after acquiring an additional 912,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,092,940,000 after acquiring an additional 200,057 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,695 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,357,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,186 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,598,996,000 after purchasing an additional 135,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of V stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.36. 2,880,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,542,638. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

