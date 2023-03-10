SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after buying an additional 1,403,492 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,772,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,092,000 after buying an additional 105,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,547,000 after buying an additional 628,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,066,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,634,000 after buying an additional 132,481 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded up $3.10 on Friday, reaching $173.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,448,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,896,486. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $186.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.89.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.