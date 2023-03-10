Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider David Mcglinchey Sells 8,321 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) insider David Mcglinchey sold 8,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $273,344.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,510.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SFM stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $33.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,916. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.98. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.39.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. MKM Partners cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,344,000 after buying an additional 57,361 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,631,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,881,000 after buying an additional 3,048,706 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,106,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,615,000 after buying an additional 208,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,222,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,912,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,850,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,128,000 after buying an additional 16,499 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

