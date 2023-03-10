SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.86

Shares of SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and traded as low as $20.30. SSE shares last traded at $20.43, with a volume of 17,387 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,486 ($17.87) to GBX 1,664 ($20.01) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SSE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,988.00.

Get SSE alerts:

SSE Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78.

SSE Cuts Dividend

About SSE

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.3246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 4.69%.

(Get Rating)

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.