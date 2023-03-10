St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) (CVE:CBS) Trading Up 7.5%

St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) (CVE:CBS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 31,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) Trading Up 7.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.37 million and a P/E ratio of -4.13.

About St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V)

Bard Ventures Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal resource property is the Lone Pine property located in British Columbia.

