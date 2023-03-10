Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,985 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 44.4% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.46.

SBUX traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $101.03. 1,842,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,112,702. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

