State Street Corp Acquires 1,298,454 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,028,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298,454 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.93% of Verizon Communications worth $6,266,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $735,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 41,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 61,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,193,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,186,418. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average is $39.28. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.