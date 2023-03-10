State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,612,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 395,713 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.8% of State Street Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. State Street Corp owned about 5.12% of Pfizer worth $12,585,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,246,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,820,477. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

