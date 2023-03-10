State Street Corp Purchases 138,753 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

State Street Corp grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,753 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.6% of State Street Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. State Street Corp owned 3.52% of Mastercard worth $9,629,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.1% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.6 %

MA traded down $5.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $348.69. The company had a trading volume of 629,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $366.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.91. The company has a market cap of $332.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.