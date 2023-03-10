State Street Corp Sells 945,289 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,528,536 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 945,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.28% of Oracle worth $3,757,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Oracle stock traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.07. 4,701,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,530,688. The stock has a market cap of $226.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $91.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.06.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

