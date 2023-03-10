State Street Corp Trims Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

State Street Corp lowered its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,142,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 515,583 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.63% of The Cigna Group worth $3,924,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,879,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

CI traded up $4.79 on Friday, hitting $276.72. 374,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,175. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $224.22 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.08. The stock has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,147,653. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

