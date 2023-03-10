State Street Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,325,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 602,471 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.34% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $6,563,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.1 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,652,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,874,344. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $65.95 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $139.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 77.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

