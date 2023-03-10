Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Raised to C$62.00 at CIBC

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Stella-Jones currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.80.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SJ traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$54.64. 92,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,651. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.11. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$30.54 and a 52 week high of C$55.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.27.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

