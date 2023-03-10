Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) General Counsel Mark D. Wolf Sells 4,000 Shares

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $164,960.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,844.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.97. 170,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,461. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.
