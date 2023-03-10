Stock Traders Buy High Volume of O-I Glass Call Options (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,354 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,039% compared to the typical daily volume of 75 call options.

O-I Glass Price Performance

Shares of OI opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

