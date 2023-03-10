StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.19 on Monday. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

