StockNews.com Downgrades AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) to Buy

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ABBV. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.03. 4,218,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,917,966. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $263.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,991 shares of company stock valued at $23,102,528. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after buying an additional 2,442,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,439,000 after purchasing an additional 366,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $3,033,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

