StockNews.com Downgrades Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Buy

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday.
Magic Software Enterprises Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ MGIC traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $14.37. 39,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.14 million, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.15. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $20.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Magic Software Enterprises
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.