StockNews.com Downgrades Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Buy

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ MGIC traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $14.37. 39,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.14 million, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.15. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $20.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 18.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

