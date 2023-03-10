StockNews.com Lowers Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CERS. BTIG Research lowered Cerus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Cerus in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Cerus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Cerus Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CERS opened at $2.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cerus has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerus

About Cerus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 54,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 37,335 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Cerus by 779.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 112,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cerus by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

