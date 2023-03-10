StockNews.com Lowers Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.
A number of other research firms have also commented on CERS. BTIG Research lowered Cerus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Cerus in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Cerus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Cerus Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of CERS opened at $2.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cerus has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 0.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerus
About Cerus
Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.
