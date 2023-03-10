StockNews.com Lowers Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.
Elbit Systems Stock Up 0.4 %
Elbit Systems stock opened at $177.46 on Tuesday. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $162.01 and a twelve month high of $244.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Elbit Systems Company Profile
Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as an international high technology company. It engages in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. The firm operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.
