StockNews.com Lowers Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Elbit Systems stock opened at $177.46 on Tuesday. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $162.01 and a twelve month high of $244.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 55.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as an international high technology company. It engages in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. The firm operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.

