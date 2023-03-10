StockNews.com Upgrades FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) to “Buy”

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of FCN stock traded up $11.51 on Friday, reaching $191.45. 611,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,209. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $140.09 and a one year high of $192.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.27.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $774.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.82 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $458,835.03. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,277,973.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.77, for a total transaction of $375,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,927 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,056,082.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,930 shares of company stock worth $5,496,833. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

