Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 356 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 45.4% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 2.1 %

MMC stock opened at $158.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.92 and a 200 day moving average of $164.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.33 and a 52 week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

