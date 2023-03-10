Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,570 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 92.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.4 %

AMAT opened at $117.04 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $142.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.